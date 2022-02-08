Heavy fog delays trains

LAHORE: The arrival of several passenger trains coming from various parts of the country was delayed for many hours due to heavy fog on Monday. The Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed 3 hours and 20 minutes. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour and 50 minutes. Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes. Tezgam coming from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes. Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. The Green Line Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. The Jaffar Express from Quetta to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour and 20 minutes. Pak Business Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour. The Khyber Mail Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour. Pakistan Express between Rawalpindi and Faisalabad had been delayed for three hours.

The Rehman Baba Express between Karachi and Peshawar via Faisalabad was 3 hours late. The Millat Express between Malikwal and Faisalabad was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. The Sir Syed Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.