Japan extending grant-in-aid for infrastructure uplift: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on Monday said Tokyo was now providing grant-in-aid for the improvement of water and sewerage system in Multan, Punjab, as well as cultural grant assistance for conservation of Taxila Museum.

The ambassador disclosed it during a meeting with Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, at his ministry. The minister warmly welcomed the new Japanese Ambassador and assured him of Pakistan’s full support to further strengthen the bilateral economic relations.

This year Japan and Pakistan are celebrating 70th anniversary of establishment diplomatic relations and 68th anniversary of beginning of Japanese economic assistance to Pakistan.

During the meeting, issues related to bilateral economic relations were discussed. The Japanese Ambassador briefed the minister about the on-going and completed projects funded by the Government of Japan in Pakistan.

According to ambassador Wada, Japan is the second largest donor to Pakistan. Since 1954, Government of Japan has provided 1.35 trillion yens to Pakistan through concessional loans, grants and technical assistance for polio eradication, maternal & child health, Covid-19, education, vocational training, water & sanitation, climate change & disaster risk management, energy sector, road & transport, and governance.

The minister was also informed that a project for Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme in Haripur City was also under process under JICA’s (Japan International Cooperation Agency) assistance.

This project would help improve depletion of underground water level and water scarcity of drinking water through efficient, sustainable and cost-effective gravity-based water supply arrangements for the residents of Haripur City, the meeting was informed.

Both sides agreed to expedite the approval process and implement the Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme in Haripur City on fast-track basis. Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the Japanese Government for providing continued economic and technical assistance to Pakistan.

The minister also highlighted the importance of regional integration and connectivity with the Central Asia which would help to unleash economic opportunities in the region through enhanced trade, investment and tourism.

Khan informed the Japanese ambassador Pakistan possessed huge potential for investment in various sectors and reiterated full support of Government of Pakistan to the potential Japanese investors.

The minister also expressed his best wishes for the ambassador on his new assignments in Pakistan. In the end, the two functionaries reiterated strong commitment towards further expanding bilateral economic cooperation, according to the official minutes of the meeting.