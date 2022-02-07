Pakistan Sports Festival begins at Bajaur

KHAAR: The colourful Pakistan Sports Festival-2022 got underway at Tehsil Bajaur Sports Complex on Sunday.

Over 500 teams of various disciplines are taking part in the gala for which The Frontier Corps (North), Directorate General Sports KP and Bajaur district administration have joined hands to arrange the event.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Guldad Khan was the chief guest and formally inaugurated the festival. It will continue till March 23.

Officials of the district administration, security forces and Directorate General Sports KP were present during the opening ceremony.

The sports festival was attended by athletes, officials, district administration and security forces officials and a large number of locals and other guests from various walks of life. The participating athletes exhibited enthusiasm during the opening ceremony.

A gymnastic and smart contingent of karate display enthralled the sitting spectators with their performance and skills.

The teams are from games like cricket, football, volleyball and basketball. Soon after inaugurating the festival, pigeons and balloons were released in the air. The complex was also decorated well with different banners inscribed with slogans.

School children from various schools presented national songs and tableaus highlighting the struggles and sacrifices being made for the motherland of Pakistan.

Local singers performed and won applause from the spectators who responded well with their cheering hands. The spectators were grateful to the organisers for organizing such a healthy festival.