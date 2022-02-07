95pc work of Potohar Hospital completed

Rawalpindi : Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal has said that despite financial constraints, 95 per cent work of the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ), Hospital Potohar Town, had been completed to help ailing segments of the society.

The CEO told APP that work on the Rs647.78 million health project was in full swing that would hopefully be completed soon.

She informed that the Punjab government had spent Rs450.509 million for the construction of the Hospital so far out of a total of Rs473.319 million approved for the capital site by the Provincial Development Working Party, whereas the rest of Rs174.461 million would be utilized for the procurement of medical equipment and machinery, she told.

Dr. Faiza further added that the government had released an amount of Rs50 million in 2021-22, out of which Rs39.283 million had been utilized.

She informed that modern healthcare facilities, including emergency, surgery, indoor and outdoor patients would be set up, still unavailable in any tehsil level hospital.

The CEO expressed hope that the state-of-the-art 100-bed Hospital would lessen the burden on city allied hospitals.