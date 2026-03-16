Global push grows for ‘Human-Made’ labels as AI use expand

Worldwide, organisations are racing to develop a recognised label for “human-made” products and services as backlash against AI grows. Declarations like “Proudly Human”, “Human-made” and “AI-free” are appearing across films, books, marketing and websites in response to fears that AI-powered automation is replacing jobs and professions.

At least eight initiatives around the world are working on labels that seek similar recognition to the “Fair Trade” logo. Experts are also concerned that, without a unified standard, consumers might get mixed signals about what exactly means “AI-free.”

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Manchester Metropolitan University Consumer Expert Dr Amna Khan states: “A universal definition is essential to build trust, clarification and confidence.”

Some of the labels, like no-ai-icon.com, ai-free.io, and notbyai.fyi, can be downloaded for free or at a charge with little scrutiny, while others, like aifreecert, charge and involve rigorous scrutiny by professional analysts and AI detection software.

AI research scientist Sasha Luccioni warns that defining “human-made” is complex: “AI is now so ubiquitous that it’s truly complicated to establish what AI-free means. We need more comprehensive certification systems, not just a binary approach.”

The movement finds its main expression through film and publishing activities. The 2024 Hugh Grant thriller Heretic includes a disclaimer stating: “No generative AI was used in the making of this film.”

UK publisher Faber and Faber now adds a “Human Written” stamp to some books, while Australia-based Proudly Human carries out strict audits at every stage of publication. Proudly Human CEO Alan Finkel says: “A certification of ‘human origin’ is needed. Self-certification is not enough; full verification ensures content is truly human-made.”