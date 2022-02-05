Protection from cancer: Yasmin for adopting healthy lifestyle

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday urged the people to adopt a healthy lifestyle to protect themselves from diseases, including cancer.

In her message on the World Cancer Day, the minister said over 10 million people lost their lives due to cancer worldwide, adding that the spread of cancer could be reduced by promoting a healthy lifestyle. She said that some of the symptoms of cancers included emergence of tumors, sudden weight loss, sores in mouth that did not heal and noticeable increase in body secretions. She said a healthy lifestyle entailed balanced diet, regular exercise, refraining from smoking, weight control, avoiding radiation and breathing fresh air as much as possible. She said Well Women Clinics were being set up across the province, adding that in case of queries or guidance people may contact 1033. She said timely diagnosis could help people in getting timely treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid gave away Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards to residents of UC-51 and UC-61 of NA-125 here on Friday. Local residents gave a warm welcome to the health minister. Women prayed for her health and children gave her bouquets. Present on the occasion were Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Rana Nasim Tariq, Sana Bajwa, Mian Nadeem, Shaikh Akbar, Zulfiqar Ali, Baji Rani, Asghar Haider Alia, Rashid Gul and a large number of local residents.

The minister said that Prime Minister eagerly wanted to provide free healthcare to all citizens as top quality health facilities was basic right of every citizen. Prime Minister Imran Khan desired that everyone must have free health insurance. “Alhumdulillah, we have given away health cards to 65 percent population of Punjab. Every family head gets a card for his family. Insurance coverage of Rs1 million is available for a family in empanelled public and private hospitals. We started Sehat Cards in 2019 and since then thousands of families have availed health insurance worth hundreds of millions. Since January 2022, more than 500 people have availed free cardiac treatment. This card gives access to poor families to private hospitals, she said, adding free healthcare was basic right of every citizen. By 31st March 2022, Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards would be distributed to all 30 million families of Punjab. All families are requested to get their data updated at NADRA. All family heads must get their family

members registered without delay. Without valid CNIC, distribution of cards won’t be possible to a family.

The government is spending Rs400 billion on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Sahulat Programme. Women can avail free healthcare services through public and private hospitals as well. We are striving to provide quality healthcare services. We are developing state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals. People pray for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on this initiative, she added.

The residents of the area expressed gratitude and wished good health for health minister. They thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for this initiative. Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise with the nation, they added.