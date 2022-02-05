Lord Nazir jailed for over five years in child sex offences case

LONDON: Disgraced former Labour peer Lord Ahmed has been jailed for five and a half years for sexually abusing two children in the 1970s.

British-Pakistani Lord Nazir was found guilty in January of a serious sexual assault against a boy and the attempted rape of a younggirl. The abuse happened in Rotherham when he was a teenager, Sheffield Crown Court heard, BBC reported.

Passing sentence, Justice Lavender said his actions had had "profound and lifelong effects" on the victims. The attack on the boy, who was aged under 11 at the time, also happened during the same period.

The 64-year-old had denied the charges, calling them a "malicious fiction", but a phone recording of a conversation between the two victims in 2016 showed they were not "made-up". The judge said the offences were "so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified".