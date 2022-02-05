Canadian HC meets Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Glamor on Friday called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Senate chairman appreciated the decision of the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau to appoint a Special Representative on Islamophobia, saying the timely action by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Islamophobia supported Prime Minister Imran Khan’s repeated demands made at the international forums for a long time.

“More needs to be done to address this scourage of Islamophobia and its outright condemnation. Pakistan seeks bilateral, long-term and sustainable relations with Canada,” the chairman said commending Justin Trudeau’s societal policies.