CM approves establishment of robotic surgery unit at JPMC

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the establishment of a robotic surgery unit at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for regular surgeries and training of new surgeons so that such units could be established at all district headquarter hospitals of the province.

He issued these directives in his meeting with Prof Shahid Rasool, the JPMC executive director and acting vice chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, at the CM House on Thursday. Shah discussed the installation of the robotic surgery system with Prof Rasool for regular surgeries and training of new surgeons.

“This will not only help to modernise the surgery system but also increase the number of surgeries per day,” he said and added that the unit at Jinnah Hospital would be upgraded as a master training centre where new surgeons would be imparted training in performing robotic surgeries for the DHQ hospitals.

Prof Rasool told the chief minister that the JPMC was facing an acute shortage of staff on administrative and clinical sides. At this, Shah directed him to appoint necessary staff from BS-1 to BS-16 on a contingency basis, and said the requirement of assistant professors and professors might be met from the JSMU.

On a request of Prof Rasool, the chief minister vowed to increase the annual grant of the university. He told the universities and boards department to appoint the remaining members to the syndicate. He also directed the acting VC to convene academic council, Senate and Syndicate meetings to resolve issues of the university.

The chief minister appreciated the healthcare services being provided to ailing people at the JPMC, and vowed to equip the hospital with the latest equipment, machinery and with new buildings.

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) is the first hospital in Pakistan to acquire Versius to complete high-volume urological procedures. According to a report published by Surgical Robotics Technology on its website on January 20, global surgical robotics company CMR Surgical has announced the successful completion of high-volume urological procedures at the SIUT, using the next generation surgical robotic system, Versius, in Pakistan.

The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows it to easily be moved between operating theatres, supporting high-utilisation of the system. Completing over 100 cases within two months, the SIUT has rapidly integrated it into high-volume complex urological procedures, including cystectomies, prostatectomies and radical nephrectomies.