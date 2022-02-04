16 companies granted SEZ status

LAHORE: Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) on Thursday awarded the status of special zone enterprise to 16 companies who hold the recipients of industrial plots in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura and Vehari Industrial Estates.
By the approval, a collective investment of almost Rs50 billion is expected to come with plenty of new jobs.
The approval was given in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) committee meeting presided by CEO of PIEDMC Ali Moazam Syed. The committee approved the status of for 16 companies, including Novatex Limited, Poly Pak, Texo Poli, Urban Premier, and Ishatiaq Steels in Quaid e Azam Business Park and for GST Steel and Pristine Industries in Vehari Industrial Estate.
