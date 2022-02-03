SSA ignores local players, gives wildcards to Noor, Ashab

KARACHI: Sindh Squash Association (SSA) has ignored local players and awarded wildcards to Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan for the prestigious Karachi Open Squash Championships.

It has been learnt that the association in a surprising move ignored players from Sindh for this high-prize event being held in Karachi in March after two years.

Interestingly, Ashab Irfan has already got wildcard for PSF Squash Circuit-1 to be held in Islamabad at the end of this month.

Noor Zaman, ranked 137th, has got wildcards many times in different international high-prize events held in Pakistan in the past years — he got two wildcards in 2019 and one in 2021.

It is worth adding here that Noor is a grandson of former world champion Qamar Zaman, who is also vice president of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF).

“This is very disappointing for local players of Sindh. The SSA has been supporting players from certain families ruling squash in the country,” said a local coach while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that players who have their parents or relatives associated with squash authorities in the country should not be given such favours because it is sheer injustice to other talented players.

“The provincial squash associations give wildcards to their local players but this has not been the case with SSA since long,” said the coach.

He added that SSA is the most inactive squash body in the country that fails to organise even local events in years – let alone international events of such stature.

“Yet, when they organise any event they give wildcards to the kids of influential squash officials and former big players,” lamented the coach.

When contacted, representative of SSA Imran Haroon said that the decision regarding wildcards was taken by a special committee of the association.

“I don’t know why local players were ignored by the committee. Secretary SSA will be in a better position to speak about this,” said Imran.

He added that they have a system in this regard and deserving players are given wildcards in such high-prize events.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Karachi Open is to be held at DA Creek Club from March 15-19.

This PSA Bronze Category event has a draw of 24 places including eight seeds and two wildcards.