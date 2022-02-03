Seminary student dies, nine others hurt from electric shocks

A seminary student died from an electric shock from a high-tension wire and nine others were wounded in Sohrab Goth on Wednesday.

Police said 10 minor boys were taken to a private hospital for medical treatment from the seminary located in Machar Colony. Unfortunately, one of them passed way. The police did not name the deceased boy.

They said the students were playing on the roof of the seminary when one of them suffered an electric shock from a nearby high-tension wire. When other students came to his rescue, they also suffered electricity jolts.