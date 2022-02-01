PTI govt pay due attention to promotion of education: Bangash

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was paying due attention to promotion of elementary, secondary and higher and technical education in the country and provid-ing all the facilities in this regard.

Talking to Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Arif Ahmedzai here at his office, he said all the available resources would be utilized to meet the challenges in higher education sector, adding that the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to provide equal opportunities of higher education in all the districts of the province.

Earlier, the KP CM’s aide discussed challenges being faced by Degree College Shabqadar and sought the attention of the minister. Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan was also present during the meeting.