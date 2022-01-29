Alvi calls for high turnout of graduates through virtual tech

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that virtual education had become a reality especially after Covid-19 and the country must take advantage of it to increase the number of graduates.

Addressing a ceremony organized by a private university in Islamabad, the President Alvi urged the universities to multiply the number of their enrollment to feed the local as well as the international market.

He emphasized promoting information technology (IT) education to ensure the rapid progress of the country. “Today, the massive knowledge and data exist in clouds accessible to all even beyond human consumption. The development in this hi-tech era does not require any huge investment, rather small startups could outshine the giants,” remarked the President. He said that though Pakistan had lagged behind the race of technology, however, the country could join the league by nurturing ideas coming through innovative forums.

Citing Pakistan’s youth bulge, the president said that many countries wanted to absorb tech graduates from the market which necessitated the universities to increase the number of their students. He added that the world would need around 80 million cyber security experts for it being a subject of modern day warfare by 2030.

On the occasion, emphasizing the importance of innovation and modern thinking, the Chancellor of Sir Syed University Chancellor, Jawaid Anwar, said that despite the graph of unemployment, inflation and economic stagnation was rising in the country, the venture capitalist’s investment in Pakistani startups had increased five times as more than 315 million dollars were invested last year in Pakistan.