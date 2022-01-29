ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases ever since the pandemic started in 2020 after 8,183 people tested positive overnight, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Friday morning, as the cases continue to rise amid a spread of the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 death toll also reached a new high since October 6, 2021, as 30 more people succumbed to the virus overnight. A total of 39 people died of COVID-19 on October 6, 2021.

As per the statistics issued by the NCOC, 68,624 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 8,183 came back positive, pushing the total number of cases reported so far to 1,402,070.

Meanwhile, 1,786 people infected with COVID-19 recuperated overnight, taking the total number of recuperations to 1,274,657. With the detection of new cases, the country's current positivity rate swelled to 11.92 percent, while the active case count stands at 98,221.

Meanwhile in Karachi as many as 15 more people died overnight due to complications of CoVID-19 in Sindh including 9 in Karachi while 444 patients were under treatment at different hospitals, of which the condition of 382 patients was stated to be critical while 25 were on life support, officials said on Friday.

“Around 15 more patients of Coronavirus infection died overnight in Sindh, raising the death toll to 7,800 and 2,111 new cases emerged when 16,975 tests were conducted”, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily COVID-19 situation report on Friday.

Murad Ali Shah Shah said that 16,975 samples were tested which detected 2,111 cases that constituted 12.4 percent case positivity detection rate and added that so far 7,537,374 tests have been conducted against which 535,835 cases were diagnosed, of them 89.1 percent or 477,749 patients have recovered, including 791 overnight.

The CM said that currently 50,286 patients were under treatment; of them 49,802 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 444 at different hospitals and added that the condition of 382 patients was stated to be critical, including 25 shifted to ventilators. According to him, out of 2,111 new cases 1,568 have been detected from Karachi, including 463 from South, 405 East, 213 Malir, 208 Central, 160 West and 119 Korangi.

While in remaining districts Hyderabad has 138, Sanghar 45, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas 32 each, Matiari 30, Tando Muhammad khan 27, Tharparkar 24, Jamshoro 21, Sujawal 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Tando Allahyar and Thatta 17 each, Badin 16, Ghotki and Umerkot 14 each, Kashmore 13, NaosheroFeroze 11, Khairpur, Larkana and Shikarpur 10 each and Jacobabad have seven cases.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 33,958,540 vaccine doses have been administered upto January 27th, and added during the last 24 hours 175,056 people were inoculated - in total 34,133,596 vaccine doses have administered which constituted 61.16 percent of the vaccine eligible population.