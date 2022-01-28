UET announces best research project award for 2020-21

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has announced the Best Research Project Award for the Academic Year 2020-21 for the applied research projects completed during last three years.

Prof Dr Khan Shahzada, Department of Civil Engineering’s research project titled “Performance of Confined Dry Block Masonry against Blasts Loading” was declared as the Best Applied Research Project.

In total, six research projects were evaluated by the evaluation committee constituted by the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BOASAR) at UET, Peshawar. The projects were evaluated on the basis of innovation of idea, novelty and potency of material’s industrialisation. In light of the recommendations of the committee, Prof Dr Khan Shahzada’s project was declared the best applied research project.

Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries and Commerce, presented the award, with a cash prize of Rs50,000 along with shield and meritorious certificate to Prof Dr Khan Shahzada.

Prof Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET, congratulated Dr Shahzada for his achievement and appreciated his efforts in the field of civil engineering.

The said research project was funded by the HEC and it was completed with the help of Military College of Engineering (MCE), Risalpur. One M.Sc and one Ph.D student have also completed their postgraduate research in this project.