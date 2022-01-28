75 foreign players in ITF Pakistan Junior event

KARACHI: As many as 75 foreign players have entered to play the ITF Pakistan International Juniors Tennis Championships II to be held in Islamabad from February 14-19.
The last date of entries was January 25th. There are 21 Pakistani players in this event. Meanwhile, 31 foreign players have withdrawn from the first leg of this event.
BRIDGETOWN: Rovman Powell’s blistering century laid the foundation for West Indies’ 20-run win over England in the...
MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal is two matches away from getting the jump on golden era rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger...
MELBOURNE: Tennis’ bad boy Nick Kyrgios was at it again Thursday, smashing a racquet and flipping a finger at the...
YAOUNDE: Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have helped Liverpool conquer England and Europe, now both crave Africa Cup of...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cricket board appointed two stand-in coaches Thursday to help the national team during their...
ISLAMABAD: ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament will start from Friday at Islamabad Tennis Complex clay courts.“This...
Comments