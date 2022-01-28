 
Friday January 28, 2022
75 foreign players in ITF Pakistan Junior event

January 28, 2022

KARACHI: As many as 75 foreign players have entered to play the ITF Pakistan International Juniors Tennis Championships II to be held in Islamabad from February 14-19.

The last date of entries was January 25th. There are 21 Pakistani players in this event. Meanwhile, 31 foreign players have withdrawn from the first leg of this event.

