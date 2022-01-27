Cricket lovers to witness thrilling matches in PSL: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the start of Pakistan Super League’s 7th edition and extended good wishes to all teams.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM extended congratulations to the Pakistan Cricket Board for holding 7th edition of popular Pakistan Super League. "The Pakistanis are excited to watch matches and it is hoped that the spectators will witness thrilling and magnificent cricket," he said.

The PSL matches would give cricket lovers a chance to have the best fun and new talent will also emerge. “The holding of PSL-7 is a message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country and its people love sports especially cricket. The best arrangements would be ensured for matches to be played in Lahore”, the CM concluded.