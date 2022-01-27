Nurses asked to enhance prestige of medical field

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that nursing students should become the best example of service to the suffering humanity and enhance the prestige of medical field by getting success in this world as well as in the hereafter.

He expressed his satisfaction over the excellent performance of Nursing College of Lahore General Hospital and congratulated all nursing students and teachers. Prof Al-freed Zafar added that the students of this college would continue to uphold the present standard of education in the years to come and would bring glory to the Institution by performing professional services in their practical life. It is noteworthy that in the annual examinations organised by the Punjab Nursing Board, the students of Nursing College LGH once again maintained their record of 100% results.

Principal Nursing College Hamida Begum said that Fatima Karamat got first position in the college, Saba Abdul Rehman secured second and Sana Shabbir got third position. Prof Al-freed Zafar said that the position holder students would be encouraged and they would be awarded with certificates of appreciation. He told the teachers that nursing education was a difficult subject which required a lot of hard work while the instructors had to learn from their existing traditions. The students should be given full guidance in completing their education so that they can achieve higher success in their professional life, Principal PGMI concluded.

MS Dr. Amir Ghafoor Mufti said that nursing students are performing their services diligently for corona and polio vaccination and their practical performance in addition to nursing education is highly commendable.

Trainee ASPs: IGP Punjab urged trainee ASPs to commit to their job not as a duty but as a service and sacred obligation. He expressed these views while addressing the ASPs undergoing training in the 48th Specialised Training Programme on a study tour of the Central Police Office. The delegation from National Police Academy Islamabad included 27 trainee officers and four staff members. IG stressed upon paying special attention to learn new trends and skills as the future lies in IT based policing. He said that the formation of specialised forces such as CTD, SPU, Dolphin, Peru and Anti-riots Force has significantly improved the rule of law and eliminated terrorism and crime in society. The trainee ASPs asked questions on various topics while at the end of the visit, memorable souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and the head of the delegation.