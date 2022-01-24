WASA on high alert to cope with any situation: MD

Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was on high alert to cope with any situation and monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Leh said Managing Director (MD), WASA Raja Shoukat Mehmood here on Sunday.

During his visit to different city areas particularly low-lying areas to review arrangements for drainage of rain water, he said that there was normal water flow in Nullah Leh and the sanitation staff of WASA was present along Nullah Leh especially in low-lying areas of the town.

He said that after the Meteorological Department’s prediction of heavy rain in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the agency had completed all the arrangements to cope with any situation.

The staff and machinery had been deployed on Friday in different areas along Nullah Leh and low-lying areas, he added.

The MD informed that intermittent rain spell continued for three days and so far 35 mm rain at Chaklala and 32 mm at Shamsabad had been recorded while more rain was expected.

Water level in Nullah Leh was at 5 feet at Kattarian and 4 feet at Gawalmandi on Sunday evening. The staff deployed in low-lying areas was well equipped with water sucking machines.

We are ready to face any kind of situation, he claimed.

All the sanitation workers had been asked to remain alert in areas along Nullah Leh and other low-lying areas of the town to prevent water logging, he added.

The leaves of the field staff had also been cancelled, he said adding, the Nullah Leh was completely cleaned before Monsoon and water flow in the Nullah was normal.