Pakistan has borne the brunt of terrorism more than most other countries in the world. Many precious lives have been lost. A number of people have become disabled for life, and numerous properties owned by the government and people have been destroyed. In addition to foreign influences, indigenous terrorist groups have also sprung up in Pakistan. Their actions have not only created deep unrest within the country but also marred the country’s reputation and standing in the international community.
The recent terror attack in Lahore’s Anarkali area has exacerbated concerns about the re-emergence of terrorism in the country. It also speaks volumes of the neglect of government authorities towards security matters in the country. This incident should be an eye-opener for the authorities to take strict measures before the monster of terrorism rears its head in the country again.
Javeriya Mahar
Hyderabad
