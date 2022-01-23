PAC recovered Rs537 bn in last three years

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has made a recovery of Rs537.510 billion (Rs537,510.06 million) in last three years from December 2018 to December 2021.

According to PAC Secretariat, the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan shared the information of recovery by the PAC in last three years with the PAC Secretariat.

PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain praised this unprecedented achievement of PAC and also lauded its members and appreciated the hard work of its staff. He declared that only on unbiased and non-political accountability process can bring this nation together and restore the public faith in Parliament.