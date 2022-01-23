100 teachers to get six-week training in US

Islamabad : The Teaching Excellence and Achievement (TEA) Programme funded by the Regional English Language Office (RELO) at the US Embassy, Islamabad provides 100 English language teachers with an opportunity to visit the US on a fully-funded six-week cultural exchange Programme at the University of Nebraska, Omaha.

Vision-Building Future (VBF) is implementing the TEA Programme2022-23 in Pakistan for outstanding in-service government and foundation secondary school English language teachers.

The training programme is designed to enhance teachers’ expertise in their teaching discipline and to equip them with the latest practices in teaching methodology, curriculum development, leadership, and teacher training skills, says a press release.

This programme allows the teachers to acquire a comprehensive understanding of US culture and educational practices, and to develop productive, lasting relationships and mutual understanding between US and Pakistani teachers and students.

The training programme intends to contribute to improving the teaching standards in Pakistan by preparing participants to serve as leaders of their communities and to apply and share their experience and skills with their peers and students.

VBF aims to recruit teachers from geographically and culturally diverse areas and challenging backgrounds for this professional development program.

The success of the programme is ensured by partnering with local government bodies, newspapers, and radio channels to encourage applications from the rural and underprivileged areas of Pakistan. Campaigns are organized in far-flung areas such as Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa etc., to maximise the outreach of the program. Moreover, live sessions are conducted on social media to facilitate prospective applicants with the application process for the upcoming programme cycle.

After attending the program, the participants will become members of Pakistan-US Alumni Network and will be eligible to apply for TEA small grants award to conduct a 10-week training in their district to share their knowledge.