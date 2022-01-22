SBP notification: Goods clearance at Pak-Afghan border suspended, say businessmen

PESHAWAR: Businessmen associated with Pak-Afghan trade have said that commercial activities between the two countries have been suspended as border authorities have stopped clearance of goods laden trucks in the wake of a notification issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a joint press statement issued here on Friday, Vice-President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Chairman, Land Route Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Imtiaz Ahmad Al, and, Shahid Hussain, said bilateral trade between the two countries has reduced drastically.

They urged SBP to review its notification which had halted goods clearance. The businessmen said the SBP in its first notification allowed export to Afghanistan after obtaining payment from Afghan traders in dollars.

However, they added, later another notification was issued wherein the last date was changed from December 31 to December 13, causing a halt to the clearance of goods laden trucks at the Torkham border post.