Global trouble

The drone attack on the UAE airport on January 17 was condemnable. According to Al-Jazeera, three people including a Pakistani were killed. The UAE government has declared it will retaliate against the Yemeni rebels with full force.

The matter of concern here is: how did the drone reach UAE which has no borders with Yemen? Could the radars installed in neighbouring states like Saudi Arabia and Oman not locate its position? The attack not only exposed UAE’s vulnerability but also jeopardised its reputation. The UN and all Muslim countries need to play their role by mediating between the belligerent factions in order to ensure there is no further loss of lives and properties.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat