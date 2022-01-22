Teenage boy commits suicide

A teenage boy allegedly committed suicide after his father reportedly denied him permission to buy a motorcycle in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Friday.
Responding to reports, Sharea Faisal police and rescuers went to a residential apartment and transported the body of 19-year-old Syed Raza Ziadi, son of Farhat Abbas Zaidi, to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.
Police said the teenager wanted to buy a motorcycle, but his father did not allow him to do so. This disheartened Zaidi and he hanged himself from a ceiling fan.
