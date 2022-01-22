KMC pays tribute to firefighters

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) paid homage to the firefighters of the corporation in a function held at the Frere Hall on Friday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Karachi administrator who is also a Sindh government spokesperson, said the fire brigade department was performing its duties in the most adverse conditions.

"Firefighting is a service to the people as it saves lives and properties. They are Ghazis and martyrs who perform their duties to save someone's life and property. They should be given the highest honours,” he said this while addressing the function.

“We will resolve the problems that the fire brigade department has been facing and will use all the available resources to upgrade it.” Wahab further said: "I saw firefighters working in the Saddar Cooperative Market fire. They risked their lives to save the lives and properties of the people. I will ask the Sindh and federal governments to give awards to firefighters at national level.”

“Such programs should be held every month to pay tribute to officers and employees of different departments for their performance. They should also be given performance bonuses for their hard work and a spirit of service to people,” he said, adding that the city had given us a lot and we would continue to play our role for its development and improvement.

The administrator said the services of officers and employees of other departments of the KMC would also be appreciated. Addressing the function, Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi said protecting one's life and property was an important service. He said that there had been several serious fire incidents in which many firefighters of the department were injured while putting out fires.

"All of you [firefighters] live in our hearts because you make your organisation famous through your excellent service to the city," he said. Zaidi requested the administrator to give awards to firefighters at provincial and national levels to encourage them. Wahab presented certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the firefighters for their tremendous services.