Thursday January 20, 2022
National

Rescue 1122 responds to 810 road accidents in Punjab during 24 hours

January 20, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 810 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 828 were injured. Out of this, 448 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

