Lack of awareness termed main cause of thalassemia spread

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem on Tuesday said that lack of awareness was the main cause of thalassemia spread.

Speaking at a function held in connection with raising awareness about stemming the spread of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders, he said that interfamily marriages should be stopped to control the diseases.

Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar zaman, Director Projects Laiba Fayyaz, Director Media, Farooq Mohmand and others were also present, said a press release.

Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said that couples should undergo medical tests before their marriage to prevent the spread of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

He feared that thalassemia disease would further spread if the precautionary and preventive steps were not implemented in letter and spirit. The speaker said that his organisation was holding workshops, walks, seminars and conferences but there was no specific programme or movement at the government level to create awareness about blood-related diseases.

He said the genetic diseases like thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders were spreading fast owing to the lack of awareness among the people.

The speaker said that their organisation was striving hard to control thalassemia through awareness campaigns and provide treatment facilities to patients suffering from blood disorders.

“We must take appropriate steps for curbing thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders to save our generation from the crippling diseases,” he said, adding that awareness was key to contain the genetic ailments.