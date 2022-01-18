Tarbela Dam victims get relief from SC after 60 years

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court announced judgment for the affectees of Tarbela dam after 60 years, rejecting WAPDA’s plea against their, reports a TV channel. The apex court upheld the High Court’s verdict regarding compensation and provision of alternate lands to the affectees. When asked by court, WAPDA’s counsel stated 5,000-acre land is needed to compensate the affectees. The court observed that WAPDA should think of a way to compensate the affectees.