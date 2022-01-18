Students urged to serve society through research

LAHORE: LUMS’ first in-person convocation ceremonies since 2019 were held on two days recently. Pro-Chancellor LUMS, Abdul Razak Dawood, officiated the convocation for the Class of 2020 on the first day and the ceremony for the Class of 2021 on the second day at the LUMS campus.

Founding Pro-Chancellor, Syed Babar Ali and member, LUMS Board of Trustees, Dr PervezHassan were also present on both commencement ceremonies. During his address, Vice Chancellor, Dr Arshad Ahmad, recalled notable moments from LUMS’ journey through 2020-21, calling them as the years of strength and resilience. While we are still emerging from the grip of this pandemic, the VC paid exemplary homage to all members of the LUMS community, including the students, staff, faculty members and parents who stayed connected through these challenging times and maintained uninterrupted learning through technology and innovation. He inspired the students to embrace the idea of quality and apply it in every aspect of their life.

To propel growth, he advised the students to adopt the values of merit, integrity, and empathy. He also urged the students to serve society through research and purpose and recognise the power of change that has been vested within them through their academic endeavours at LUMS.

Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra, educationist, public intellectual, culture expert, gender specialist and human rights activist, addressed the Class of 2020 as a keynote speaker. She advised the students to look for possibilities in every aspect of life and while doing so embody the values of tolerance and compassion.

Shahid Abdullah, an acclaimed architect and Director, Arshad Shahid Abdullah (Pvt.) Ltd., addressed the Class of 2021 as a keynote speaker on the second day. He inspired the students to acquire practical skills and work towards realising their dreams through creativity and passion. He urged them to achieve their vision through bold and innovative thinking. He concluded his address on the importance of serving society and doing good to expect the same in return.

The addresses during both convocations were followed by the award of degrees to all graduating students and the presentation of the National Management Foundation awards and corporate medals to high performing students.