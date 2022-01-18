London’s red buses under threat

LONDON: London's famous red buses are in danger of being forced off the streets in a funding row between City Hall and the British government, Mayor Sadiq Khan warned on Monday.
Khan said that the continued electrification of London's bus fleet is also under threat, with the date for a zero-emission fleet likely to slip till at least 2037. Khan outlined on Monday how tens of thousands of highly skilled jobs that support the Transport for London (TfL) supply chain across the country would be at risk if projects are delayed due to lack of funding.
Kyiv: Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko, who had...
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli police were in a standoff on Monday with a Palestinian man who carried a gas cannister on...
BRUSSELS: Nato on Monday inked a deal to bolster its cyber support for Ukraine, after a sweeping hacking attack...
PARIS: A French court on Monday found far-right presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour guilty of racist hate speech for a...
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and visiting Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on Monday agreed...
Comments