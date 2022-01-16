President Alvi okays Finance Bill 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday approved the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2022 under Article 75 of the Constitution.
The Finance Bill was adopted by the National Assembly on January 13, a press release said.
The government managed to bulldoze the Finance Bill 2022 – known as mini-budget after a heated debate between treasury and opposition members. The house also rejected number of amendments to the finance bill proposed by opposition.
The bill tends to increase sales tax on hybrid and electric cars, mobile phones, poultry and dairy products and bakery items.
The passage of the bill will pave the way for sanctioning loan from International Monetary Fund.
