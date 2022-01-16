Nowshera hospital turned into political arena: JUI-F leader

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) district general secretary and former candidate for Nowshera tehsil Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani on Saturday said the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex had been turned into a political arena.

In a statement, he said political wrangling was taking place at the hospital over the distribution of powers and the provision of jobs.

He said the employees of the hospital and the patients were suffering due to the mismanagement.

He said the patients having connections were being given preferential treatment while the poor ones faced problems and were made to wait for hours.

The JUI-F leader said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the Health Department and the management had turned the hospital into a political arena.

He said the employees, who lost their jobs, were compelled to stage protests. The said the selected government, incompetent hospital management and the Board of Governors were trying to make this mega health facility into a useless entity. Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani said the employees of the hospital were facing mental agony over the prevailing state of affairs.

He said though the hospital was providing medical facilities to the residents of Nowshera and its surrounding areas, it was being rendered useless for political reasons.

Meanwhile, the young doctors association boycotted duties to protest what they said the dictatorial attitude of the BoG chairman.

They said the hospital lacked medicines and other essential stuff but the BoG chairman was busy in politics instead of solving issues. They also staged a rally to demand the higher authorities to look into the issue. They patients had to suffer a lot due to the protest of the doctors.