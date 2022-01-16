CM asks journalists to pinpoint govt’s shortcomings

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said his government believed in freedom of expression and it welcomed positive criticism from the media.

He said media professionals must point out weaknesses of the government wherever it existed, and the government would take corrective measures in the light of criticism from media.

The chief minister urged the journalist community to project the public welfare initiatives of the government as well. He was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the Swat Press Club and Swat Union of Journalists during his daylong visit to Swat.

The chief minister said that people of Swat and the entire Malakand Division, including political figures, security forces and journalists rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

He said that development schemes in different sectors including health, education, communications and tourism were underway which on completion would bring about a positive change in the lives of people of Swat.

Mahmood Khan said the government was taking result-oriented steps under a well-devised strategy to promote tourism in Hazara and Malakand regions and provide jobs to the local people by taking advantage of tourism potential of the region.

He added that in the last tourism season, a huge number of local and foreign tourists visited the various tourism destinations in the province, which generated Rs66 billion revenue for the province.

The chief minister stated the government was working on hydropower projects to utilise hydel potential of the northern areas.

Earlier, the chief minister administered oath to newly elected office-bearers of Swat Press Club and Swat Union of Journalists. Congratulating the office-bearers, the chief minister hoped that they would work for the wellbeing of the journalist community.

The chief minister assured them that his government would spare no effort to resolve the genuine issues of the working journalists.

Members of the provincial cabinet Muhibullah, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Sharafat Ali, Azizullah Gran, Secretary Information Arshad Khan and others were present.

The journalists informed the chief minister about the problems being faced by them. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to resolve the problems on priority basis.