CAA grants MOA to ground handler

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) granted a maintenance organization approval (MOA) to a ground handler Gerry’s dnata for aircraft line maintenance services at the airports of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, a statement said on Thursday.

With the approval, the service provider will provide ground handling, cargo, as well as technical services at the airports of the three cities.

Expanding its offerings, the service launched the line maintenance service with flydubai, which Gerry’s dnata already serves at four airports in the country, providing a range of ramp and passenger handling services to the airline and its customers.

Talking on the occasion, Syed Haris Raza, vice president of Gerry’s dnata hoped that their other airline partners would welcome the expansion of their portfolio taking advantage of both ground handling and technical services at one place.

Mick Hills, engineering and maintenance official at flydubai said having a single, local provider to oversee aircraft line maintenance, as well as ground handling would add more efficiency to their fleet management.