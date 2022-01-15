Protection mechanism for workers stressed

LAHORE:An NGO launched a cross-country study on violence against home-based workers (HBWs) and impact of COVID-19 in South Asia.

HomeNet Pakistan Executive Director Ume Laila Azhar while addressing a ceremony here said the research conducted in 2021 to assess the impact of COVID-19 on female home-based workers in terms of their economic and social well-being shows that they are facing all forms of violence in Pakistan. Pakistan is part of multi-country study conducted in seven countries including Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, informed Ume Laila Azhar in her opening remarks.

Main perpetrators of violence are partners, in-laws, other relatives, parents, children, neighbours, community members and contractors. The evidence of intimate partner violence, harassment by the middle person and online harassment were highlighted in the ceremony. Kaneez Fatima, Chairperson Women Protection Authority assured to undertake measures for effective protection mechanisms for HBWs. Uzma Kardar, Chairperson Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming also assured the commitment to get enacted policy and law for wellbeing of female home-based workers.

Fauzia Viqar, former chairperson PCSW, emphasised on activation of Helpline 1043 and on having ample data for registering HBWs with departments concerned. Asad Muzaffar, AIG Police shared all positive response of his team and unit to incidents of violence against women. MPAs Sadia Sohail and Shamsa Ali also assured of their support. Jalvat Ali and Riffat Maqsood, representing HBWs shared their bitter experiences with the participants.

valuable skills: Director (C&CI) Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Yawar Mehdi, Deputy Director Mujtaba Hassan and Project Director Women Resource Centre and Incubator (WRCI) Sohaib Zafar met Chairman Qasim Ali of Qasim Ali Shah Foundation (QASF) in his office on Friday. The meeting was aimed to discuss the opportunities for Artisan of Punjab and develop collaboration for support of women entrepreneurs. Yawar Mehdi highlighted the efforts of PSIC for the promotion of artisan and entrepreneurs. The Project Director gave a briefing on the WRCI project and the current economic need to promote women entrepreneurs. Qasim appreciated the efforts and WRCI initiative of PSIC and expressed his willingness for the promotion of Artisan at different platforms. He elaborated that with this programme, Punjab’s women would get valuable skills and would contribute to promoting industry. Qasim will deliver a lecture to women incubators in Lahore next month.