Maryam visits attack survivor MPA Bilal Yasin

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that people died in Murree due to incompetence and negligence of the present government. She was talking to the media at the residence of PMLN MPA Bilal Yasin here on Thursday. She said that for 36 hours, no one came to rescue of people in Murree after the snowstorm.

The PMLN leader said the manner in which Bilal Yasin maintained his loyalty with Nawaz Sharif was an example that party’s narrative and ideology was accepted widely.

During the meeting with MPA Bilal Yasin, Maryam prayed for his speedy recovery and also expressed good wishes for him on behalf of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif. Bilal Yasin thanked Maryam Nawaz over her visit.