Maryam visits attack survivor MPA Bilal Yasin

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that people died in Murree due to incompetence and negligence of the present government. She was talking to the media at the residence of PMLN MPA Bilal Yasin here on Thursday. She said that for 36 hours, no one came to rescue of people in Murree after the snowstorm.
The PMLN leader said the manner in which Bilal Yasin maintained his loyalty with Nawaz Sharif was an example that party’s narrative and ideology was accepted widely.
During the meeting with MPA Bilal Yasin, Maryam prayed for his speedy recovery and also expressed good wishes for him on behalf of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif. Bilal Yasin thanked Maryam Nawaz over her visit.
SUKKUR: Three people, including brother, sister and a child, were killed and two others were injured in a road...
SUKKUR: A man was killed, while a woman was seriously injured over the Karo Kari issue in district Ghotki.Reports said...
SUKKUR: The second year students of the Communication Design department on Thursday organised a micro thesis display...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police on Thursday recovered 12 kilograms of charas and 17 kilograms of opium during two...
SUKKUR: An eye camp by Tanzeem-e-Araiyan Pakistan ended on Thursday in district Khairpur.Renowned eye specialists...
SUKKUR: Huge ransom was demanded by the kidnappers on Thursday to release two local traders, including uncle and...
Comments