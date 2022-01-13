QWP slams govt over mini-budget

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Wednesday said the proposed mini-budget would further lead to inflation and adversely affect the purchasing power of the people.

Addressing a gathering at Shabqadar tehsil here, he said the mini-budget would also affect the growth rate of the economy.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took U-turns on all issues and failed to provide relief to the less fortunate ones. He said the government should have considered the plight of the have-nots fortunate before tabling the mini-budget in the National Assembly.

Scores of PTI activists announced joining the QWP on the occasion.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government had proposed the withdrawal of sales tax exemption on 15 items in the mini-budget, which would directly affect the people from the downtrodden segments of the society.

The QWP leader said the PTI rulers were least bothered to provide relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation coupled with rising unemployment.

He criticised the government over the recent deaths of the tourists in Murree and said the rescue operation was not launched on time to save precious lives.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government was hiding behind lame excuses as it had dishonoured the election promises.