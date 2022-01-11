Death toll from rain-related incidents in KP soars to 18

PESHAWAR: The death toll has jumped to 18 in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Around 46 people were injured in roof and wall collapse incidents as well as land-sliding in various parts of the province during the rain and snowfall from January 3 to 10. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), more than 109 houses were damaged in different districts of the province.

Relief items were distributed among affectees in Charsadda, Karak, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera and Upper Dir. The relief and rehabilitation activities were carried out in the affected areas.

The district administrations have been directed to assess the damage. The weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the province on Monday. The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather for Tuesday (today).

ABBOTTABAD: The rescue operation that was launched after heavy snowfall in Galiyat was still underway as most of the tourists were evacuated along with their vehicles from Nathiagali, Dungagali, Ayubia, Changlagali and other snowbound places

The main Murree Road, which was blocked due to landslides at numerous points, was re-opened for traffic. The inclement weather paralyzed life in the entire Abbottabad district particularly in the upper parts as temperatures plunged to below freezing point.

Several link roads including Nathiagali-Balakot road were closed because of the heavy snowfall of the season in the last six days. The snowfall affected daily life as most of the people remained indoors.

The locals complained that prices of firewood andfuel surged across the district when the weather turned chillier. Despite the surge in prices of firewood, the fuel has disappeared in some areas. The shortage of firewood, petrol, medicines, food and other essentials have made life miserable for people in Galiyat.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Qamar Hayat told this correspondent that Abbottabad-Nathiagali road had been cleared while rescue work was underway. He said traffic wardens were assisting the rescue operations being carried out by the district police, GDA staff and Rescue 1122 officials.

He said the mobile canteen had been activated to provide tea to the tourists. He said that workshop mobile was also deployed to help the people stranded in the snow. Volunteers of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology were also engaged in the rescue operation. Galiyat Development Authority Director General Raza Ali Habib in his video message said that rescue operation had been continuing for the last three days. He said all the towns in Galiyat had been cleared and vehicles extricated from the snow.

He said that the 45 to 50 kilometre patch has been almost cleared during the rescue operation. He said that tourists were evacuated from Nathiagali and Dungagali. He said that no causality was reported or any major accident in any area.

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority sprinkled salt on the link road leading to tourist resort of Shogran. “We have started sprinkling salt to end the slipperiness caused by the snowfall on various roads in Kaghan valley,” Mohammad Moazam, the KDA’s inspector told reporters. He said that though the entry of tourists was banned, more snowfall could lash the valley and it could cause landslides. He said the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road and links roads were being cleared of the snow.

“There is no tourist in the upper parts of Kaghan valley and those who had thronged Shogran were rescued by the police,” he said. The weather remained sunny after a week of heavy rain and snowfall in the upper parts of Hazara.

The Hazara division is in the grip of severe cold and entry of the tourists into Kaghan, Siran and Konsh valleys have been banned.