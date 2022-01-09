Three die in roof collapse incidents in Bara

BARA: Three persons were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when several houses collapsed due to heavy rain in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Saturday, sources said.

The sources said that one room of Jamal Shah's house collapsed in the Malikdinkhel area, killing five-year-old Hassan and injuring a women and a child.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar where their condition was declared out of danger.

In another incident, a woman and her baby died and two others injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Akakhel area.

Local people reached the spot, retrieved the bodies, and rescued the injured from the debris.

In a third incident, four persons sustained injuries when the house of one Qudratullah collapsed in Surkas area. Those injured were identified as Qudratullah’s wife and three children. The injured were taken to a hospital in Peshawar.

In a fourth incident, the house of one Muhtaj Khan collapsed due to heavy rain in Bar Qambarkhel, leaving him injured.