Cop injured in robbers’ fire embraces martyrdom

CHARSADDA: A police constable, who had been injured in firing by robbers, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer for the deceased constable Farooq Shah was offered at the Police Lines in Charsadda. District Police Officer and other officials attended the Namaz-e-Jinaza

It may be mentioned that robbers had reportedly opened fire on the police party in which Assistant Sub-Inspector Javed Khan and constable Farooq Shah had sustained injuries in the limits of Parang Police Station on November 28 last.

The injured were admitted to the hospital where constable Farooq Shah embraced martyrdom. The injured ASI is still under treatment at the hospital.

The police had registered a case against the unidentified accused but they are yet to arrest the perpetrators involved in the crime.