Minor burnt to death in house fire

LAHORE: A two-year-old girl was burnt to death in a house fire in the Racecourse area on Tuesday.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit in a house located in Basti Syedan Shah near Zafar Ali Road of Racecourse area, as a result of which, the girl Mehrab, daughter of Mujahid, was burnt to death on the spot. On receiving the information, rescue teams reached the spot and put out the fire.