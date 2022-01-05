Minor burnt to death in house fire

LAHORE: A two-year-old girl was burnt to death in a house fire in the Racecourse area on Tuesday.
The fire broke out due to a short circuit in a house located in Basti Syedan Shah near Zafar Ali Road of Racecourse area, as a result of which, the girl Mehrab, daughter of Mujahid, was burnt to death on the spot. On receiving the information, rescue teams reached the spot and put out the fire.
