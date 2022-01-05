 
close
Wednesday January 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Minor burnt to death in house fire

January 05, 2022

LAHORE: A two-year-old girl was burnt to death in a house fire in the Racecourse area on Tuesday.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit in a house located in Basti Syedan Shah near Zafar Ali Road of Racecourse area, as a result of which, the girl Mehrab, daughter of Mujahid, was burnt to death on the spot. On receiving the information, rescue teams reached the spot and put out the fire.

Comments