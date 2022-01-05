Mismanaged

On a recent trip to the Islamabad airport, my son and his family ended up wasting two hours for getting the on-arrival Covid-19 rapid test.
Most of the delay was a result of a lack of facilities for the test. The staff was not dressed in protective gear, and none of the Covid-19 SOPs were being observed. There were hardly any chairs to sit on, even for the elderly people. With flights arriving at regular intervals, overcrowding and mismanagement were disappointingly obvious. There is a dire need to improve the present system to save time and leave a good impression on all those, including foreigners, arriving at the airport.
Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari
Islamabad
A new year has arrived. We all have new goals, high aspirations and fresh hopes for this year, since the outgoing year...
While developed countries are trying to preserve oceans and coastal belts, poor nations are unable to do so....
Most roads in rural Punjab are broken and full of potholes. Some have tollbooths and charge a meagre amount of Rs20....
The year 2021 was not favourable to the people of Pakistan. It has taken the lives of numerous legends, including Dr A...
I have absolutely nothing against people having fun, but the midnight celebration on the eve of the new year at a...
These days, rising unemployment is a major problem for people, but there is another challenge that is fast becoming...
Comments