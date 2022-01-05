Mismanaged

On a recent trip to the Islamabad airport, my son and his family ended up wasting two hours for getting the on-arrival Covid-19 rapid test.

Most of the delay was a result of a lack of facilities for the test. The staff was not dressed in protective gear, and none of the Covid-19 SOPs were being observed. There were hardly any chairs to sit on, even for the elderly people. With flights arriving at regular intervals, overcrowding and mismanagement were disappointingly obvious. There is a dire need to improve the present system to save time and leave a good impression on all those, including foreigners, arriving at the airport.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad