In Pakistan, one of the most pressing problems faced by those from rural areas is healthcare. Government hospitals in rural areas do not have enough faculty or facilities to accommodate people. As a result, a number of people end up going to unprofessional doctors and quacks and risks their lives.

These ‘doctors’ use steroids tablets and injections for quick relief from illness. Patients recover quickly and these quacks get famous. People flock to them for quick recovery without realising the dangers these steroids pose. The relevant authorities should look into the problem and set up reliable clinics and hospitals in rural areas. The quack doctors should also be fined and barred from practising.

Muhammad Usama

Hafizabad