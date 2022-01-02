Just for a few minutes, let us stop whatever we are doing and imagine the world that we hope to see in 2022; the world that we should see in 2022. This should be a world where people no longer struggle to purchase the small amount of food that they can afford in the wake of soaring inflation in our country. This inflation must end. People must be able to put food on their tables and not struggle to meet impossible burdens such as those imposed by the rising price of fuel and the huge cost of electricity as it continues to go up. The government must find a way to solve these issues, and given the right amount of will and commitment, as well as expertise, it can do so. Let us also imagine a world where the political divisions and divides and the constant barrage of petty attacks that we hear from parties on each other stops and they are willing to work together, at least on the basis of building a strong democracy, and a democracy that favours the country and not the rulers. Let us also think of the protests that are taking place and which will take place in the future. Perhaps the students who have raised their voice will at least raise some awareness about the problems of increased fees in medical colleges and other institutions and the protesters in Gwadar will have the promises made to them met by the Balochistan government. Let us hope for the world and a country where women are not harassed and subjected to rape as often as has happened in previous years. We can achieve a great deal by not stifling dissent, but encouraging it so that everyone knows what is wrong and thinks about solutions rather than simply putting forward new problems.

Outside the borders of Pakistan, let us imagine a world where the Western countries and developed nations join hands to help nations like Afghanistan, as well as Palestine and Kashmir where people continue to suffer as a result of conflicts which are not of their own making. The world needs to unite to help all these people and to find a way through the UN and other parties to solve the problems that have remained on the table for far too long, and in many cases, only grown more complicated over the years. We must also hope that the tensions between China and the US do not damage the world further. It is already a fragile place and the Covid-19 pandemic has made it an even more difficult place for humans to survive in. There needs to be unity over this and the delivery of vaccines must be made more equitable so all people can be saved from this pandemic, and from future ones. Pakistan has rolled out its vaccines well and controlled the disease better than most other countries in the region. We can only pray that this will continue.

At the same time, we need a world in which we can breathe clean air and drink safe water. The environmental threats mounting across the globe are enormous. The Amazon is losing acres of trees and greenery each year. Other habitats too are being destroyed and the poisonous gasses are filling the air causing more and more pollution and issues such as global warming, which is interrupting crop cycles and disturbing the manner in which people live. For this too, the world needs to come together to bring about change and create the kind of place we would all like to live in and where we would be able to live in peace, harmony and with a sense of security.