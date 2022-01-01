NCOC crosses milestone: 70m people vaccinated against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday, in collaboration with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), crossed the milestone of vaccinating 70 million eligible people by giving top priority to the health of the masses.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the deadly contagious disease, while paying a tribute to the government, said all the credit for this success went to NCOC Chairman Asad Umar and his team, who took timely steps to protect the people from the pandemic.

The forum highlighted that the country at the onset of the contagion lacked facemasks but it fulfilled the uphill task of ensuring the Covid-19 vaccine doses and vaccination of the eligible population.

Meanwhile, it said when the world was skeptical about the Covid-19 vaccines, Pakistan undertook an integrated plan to ensure that not only the vaccines were procured on an emergency basis but the special efforts were made to ensure the establishment of vaccine storage facility along with vaccine delivery to all the corners of the country. Moreover, the process of vaccination was carried out in a befitting manner.According to the sources, the groups of people of all ages were formed under a comprehensive plan and then the phased vaccination was carried out under that plan.

Vaccination registration and world-class certification under the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) were then ensured, it added. In this regard, all the people, who set up the NIMS system and then completed the vaccination process, also deserved commendation.

That is why the international community and the media have praised Pakistan’s efforts in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, it said. Pakistan’s successful strategy against the coronavirus was appreciated by all the global forums, be it the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the Economist report, it added.