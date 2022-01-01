3,016 cases registered against wheelie-doers in 2021: Punjab Police

LAHORE: A Punjab police spokesperson has said 3,016 cases were registered against wheelie doers in the province and 3,079 people were arrested in year 2021.
Similarly, 2,830 cases were registered against aerial firing across the province and 5,008 people were arrested. The spokesperson said the highest number of 1,564 cases of wheelie was registered in Lahore, 1,501 people were arrested while 632 cases of aerial firing were registered and 994 were arrested. In Gujranwala region, 380 cases of wheelie were registered, 427 people were arrested while 671 cases of aerial firing were registered and 1,214 people were arrested.
In Rawalpindi region, 71 cases of wheelie were registered and 95 people were arrested while 293 cases of aerial firing were registered and 668 people were arrested. In Sheikhupura region, 22 cases were registered against one wheelie and 32 people were arrested whereas 360 cases on aerial firing were registered and 599 people were arrested.
Similarly, In Sargodha region, 17 cases of one wheelie were registered, 19 people were arrested while 237 cases of aerial firing were registered and 434 people were arrested. In Faisalabad region, 511 cases of one wheelie were registered, 512 people were arrested while 235 cases of aerial firing were registered and 396 people were arrested.
