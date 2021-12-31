Efforts being made to make country strong: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that political and religious parties should come on same page for the economic development of the country and the welfare of the people keeping aside political interests.

If all unite to face the challenges confronted by the country then no power on earth can defeat Pakistan. The present government is using all its resources to make the country economically strong.

He said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was working hard to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. “InshAllah we will fulfill our promise to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab”, he added.

He was addressing the event and talking to the media after inaugurating the water filtration plants in Gujjar Khan in collaboration with Muslim Hands this Thursday. Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed was also present at this occasion.

The governor said that Pakistan is currently facing many challenges for which it is imperative that all political and religious parties put the national interest first and think for the development and prosperity. There is no shortage of talent and resources in Pakistan, only everyone needs to work together. Opposition parties should support the government initiatives such as strengthening the country economically.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan must be economically strong for a bright future. The steps taken by the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for economic growth and stability are exemplary. There is no doubt that overseas Pakistanis, who send billions of dollars in foreign exchange annually to Pakistan, also play a vital role in the country's economic development and prosperity. Overseas Pakistanis are the capital of the country and the nation and the PTI government stands by them.

The governor said that more than 1,500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority are in the final stages of completion which will be inaugurated in coming year. “Our first priority is to provide clean drinking water to every citizen and villager across Punjab without any political discrimination,” he added.