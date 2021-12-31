Realme plans expansion in Pakistan

KARACHI: Smartphone brand Realme has partnered with three distributors to expand its footprint in the country, a statement said on Thursday.

It has also hired new country manager for Pakistan eyeing better consumer outreach while ushering a new sales-first era in 2022.

The three distributors that the mobile brand has taken on-board are Airlink Communications (North Region), United Mobile (Central Region), and Muller & Phipps (South Region). These strategic developments are expected to underscore a new direction for its market, following local assembly of its smartphones in Pakistan.

“A local assembly line has also been setup in the country to absorb the rise in demand for realme products which in-turn will bring a lot of benefit to the end-consumer by making product prices even more attractive,” it said.

With new year just around the corner, Harvey He has taken the helm as its country manager for Pakistan. He is the head of sales for Pakistan, Bangladesh, & Sri Lanka and has now taken the additional charge.